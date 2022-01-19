Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 415,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,120. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $378.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.