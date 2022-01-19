Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,244,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,741,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

