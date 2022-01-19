King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

