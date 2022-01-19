King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

