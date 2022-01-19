King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $177.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.67 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

