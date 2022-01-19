Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($128.41) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down €2.92 ($3.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €88.46 ($100.52). The company had a trading volume of 167,075 shares. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

