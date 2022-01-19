Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €96.00 ($109.09) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.67 ($118.94).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €88.46 ($100.52) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.29. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.