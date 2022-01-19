KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $545.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.48.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $412.98 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.60 and a 200 day moving average of $365.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.