Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €121.00 ($137.50) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.22% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.25 ($112.78).

KRN stock traded down €2.40 ($2.73) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €90.15 ($102.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -271.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €94.66 and its 200-day moving average is €88.49. Krones has a 12 month low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

