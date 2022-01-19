Kylin (KYL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,475.00

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $228,475.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kylin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

