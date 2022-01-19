L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Buys 473,875 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 473,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.87 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$1,358,599.63 ($977,409.80).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 238,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$645,051.03 ($464,065.49).
- On Monday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$657,775.62 ($473,219.87).
