Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

