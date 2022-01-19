Lam Research (LRCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $8.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LRCX opened at $679.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $678.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

