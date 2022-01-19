Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.10 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

