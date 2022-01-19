Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $168.00

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.00 and traded as low as C$153.27. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$154.00, with a volume of 2,955 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAS.A. Desjardins downgraded Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

