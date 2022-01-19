Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.93.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LEA stock opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

