Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 29,339.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,862 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Lear worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lear by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.25.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

