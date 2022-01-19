Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $$115.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Legrand has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

