LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.03

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 92800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $947.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

