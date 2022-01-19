Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.00

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 83523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.