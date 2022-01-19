LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $10.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

LX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. LexinFintech has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.