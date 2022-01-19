Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Up 44.5% in December

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 379,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. 6,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,104. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $138.04 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $393,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

