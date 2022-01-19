Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 333,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,642. The firm has a market cap of $165.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.57. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

