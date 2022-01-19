Liberum Capital Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 800

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 680 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.92) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.57) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 720 ($9.82) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.08 ($9.88).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 633.40 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 563.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 700.24. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94). The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.98.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

