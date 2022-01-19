LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

