LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 185,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 78,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 840,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000.

Shares of SCD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,620. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

