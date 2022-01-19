Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 4204611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $565.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $2,798,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 187.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.