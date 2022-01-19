Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

