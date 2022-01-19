Lundin Mining Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

LUN stock opened at C$10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

