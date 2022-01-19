Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.76 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

