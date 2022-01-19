Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,615 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scholastic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Scholastic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.