Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,554 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.62. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,743,497. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

