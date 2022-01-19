Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,451 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $200.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

