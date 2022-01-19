Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $287,000 Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 114.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFIN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after buying an additional 994,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

