Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $315,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

