Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,454 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

