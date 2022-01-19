Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.