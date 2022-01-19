Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
