MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

