Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

