MAPS Hits Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $282,173.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAPS has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005201 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,086,997 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

