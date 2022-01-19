Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $61,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after acquiring an additional 549,020 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 508,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

MPC opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.