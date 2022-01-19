Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $61,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after acquiring an additional 549,020 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 508,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MPC opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
