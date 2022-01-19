Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,507 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

