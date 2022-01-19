Marco Investment Management LLC Has $377,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

