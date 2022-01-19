Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

