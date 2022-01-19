Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

