MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $364.91 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.98.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

