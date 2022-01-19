Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,100.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,255.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,532.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,001.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.30 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,929.60.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

