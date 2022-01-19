Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 5,766 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 728,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

