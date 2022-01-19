Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $36.93 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $16,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $5,081,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.