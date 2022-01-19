Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $28.01 Million in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,812,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $23,961,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $18,817,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $16,431,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $3,816,000. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

AMBP stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

